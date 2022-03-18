x
Local News

LIST: 2022 Easter egg hunts, activities throughout central Ohio

LIST: 2022 Easter egg hunts, activities throughout central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easter Sunday is right around the corner and central Ohio communities are gearing up for an eventful season. 

10TV has compiled a list of Easter egg hunts and other activities taking place ahead of the April 17th holiday. 

Here’s a breakdown of events: 

Amanda

  • April 16 at noon 
  • Ed Wolfe Memorial Park

Berlin Township 

  • April 16 
  • Berlin Township Fire Station

Bexley 

  • April 16 at noon 
  • Jeffrey Park

Canal Winchester 

  • April 16 at 10 a.m. 
  • McGill Park

Columbus

All City of Columbus community centers will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on April 16. You can find specific locations by clicking here.

Delaware 

  • April 9 at 9:30 a.m. 
  • Mingo Park and Veterans Park 

Dublin 

  • April 9 at 10 a.m. 
  • The Pavilion near the Dublin Recreation Center

Genoa Township 

  • April 9 at 11 a.m. 
  • Westerville Central High School

Grandview Heights 

  • April 16 at 10 a.m. 
  • Wyman Woods Park

Hilliard 

The city will not host any Easter-related events this year 

Lexington 

  • April 16 at 11 a.m. 
  • Location TBD

Powell

  • April 9 at 10 a.m. 
  • Village Green Park

Sunbury 

  • April 9 at 11 a.m. 
  • The Park at General Rosecrans

Upper Arlington

  • April 16 at 10 a.m. 
  • Thompson Park

Westerville

  • April 16 at 10 a.m. 
  • Westerville Community Center

Worthington

  • April 8 at 6:30 p.m. 
  • McCord Park 

OTHER EVENTS 

Easton Egg Hunt 

  • April 1 - 16, event runs all day 
  • Easton Town Center  

Eggs, Paws and Claws 

  • April 15 & 16 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Columbus Zoo and Aquarium  

PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

Easton Town Center 

  • April 8 - 16 
  • Fridays, 3 - 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays and Sundays, noon - 6 p.m.

Polaris Fashion Place 

March 18 - April 15, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.    

Tuttle Mall 

April 1 - 16, times vary 

This story will be updated as more events are announced. 

