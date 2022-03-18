LIST: 2022 Easter egg hunts, activities throughout central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easter Sunday is right around the corner and central Ohio communities are gearing up for an eventful season.
10TV has compiled a list of Easter egg hunts and other activities taking place ahead of the April 17th holiday.
Here’s a breakdown of events:
- April 16 at noon
- Ed Wolfe Memorial Park
- April 16
- Berlin Township Fire Station
- April 16 at noon
- Jeffrey Park
- April 16 at 10 a.m.
- McGill Park
All City of Columbus community centers will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on April 16. You can find specific locations by clicking here.
- April 9 at 9:30 a.m.
- Mingo Park and Veterans Park
Dublin
- April 9 at 10 a.m.
- The Pavilion near the Dublin Recreation Center
- April 9 at 11 a.m.
- Westerville Central High School
- April 16 at 10 a.m.
- Wyman Woods Park
Hilliard
The city will not host any Easter-related events this year
- April 16 at 11 a.m.
- Location TBD
- April 9 at 10 a.m.
- Village Green Park
- April 9 at 11 a.m.
- The Park at General Rosecrans
- April 16 at 10 a.m.
- Thompson Park
- April 16 at 10 a.m.
- Westerville Community Center
- April 8 at 6:30 p.m.
- McCord Park
OTHER EVENTS
- April 1 - 16, event runs all day
- Easton Town Center
- April 15 & 16 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY
- April 8 - 16
- Fridays, 3 - 7 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays, noon - 6 p.m.
March 18 - April 15, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
April 1 - 16, times vary
This story will be updated as more events are announced.