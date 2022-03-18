LIST: 2022 Easter egg hunts, activities throughout central Ohio

10TV has compiled a list of Easter egg hunts and other activities taking place ahead of the April 17th holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easter Sunday is right around the corner and central Ohio communities are gearing up for an eventful season.

10TV has compiled a list of Easter egg hunts and other activities taking place ahead of the April 17th holiday.

Here’s a breakdown of events:

April 16 at noon

Ed Wolfe Memorial Park

April 16

Berlin Township Fire Station

April 16 at noon

Jeffrey Park

April 16 at 10 a.m.

McGill Park

All City of Columbus community centers will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on April 16. You can find specific locations by clicking here.

April 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Mingo Park and Veterans Park

Dublin

April 9 at 10 a.m.

The Pavilion near the Dublin Recreation Center

April 9 at 11 a.m.

Westerville Central High School

April 16 at 10 a.m.

Wyman Woods Park

Hilliard

The city will not host any Easter-related events this year

April 16 at 11 a.m.

Location TBD

April 9 at 10 a.m.

Village Green Park

April 9 at 11 a.m.

The Park at General Rosecrans

April 16 at 10 a.m.

Thompson Park

April 16 at 10 a.m.

Westerville Community Center

April 8 at 6:30 p.m.

McCord Park

OTHER EVENTS

April 1 - 16, event runs all day

Easton Town Center

April 15 & 16 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

April 8 - 16

Fridays, 3 - 7 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, noon - 6 p.m.

March 18 - April 15, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

April 1 - 16, times vary