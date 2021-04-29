Central Ohio DoorDash driver with one arm, prosthetic legs delivers kindness, positivity

As soon as you Andrew Arni, you know without knowing he has a story.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As soon as you see him you know without knowing; he has a story.

Andrew Arni is 19 years old. For the last three months, he’s been driving for DoorDash.

The job fits. He enjoys driving and meeting new people. What he enjoys most, though, is showing kindness and helping others.

“I was born the way I am and had no complaint,” he said.

What he does is not nearly as impressive as how he does it.

“People are just amazed how I move around,” he said.

Arni was born in Thailand without legs and a fully grown left arm. His name was “En Doo,” which meant “helpful.”

At the age of 7, he was adopted and moved to Lancaster. His adoptive parents took in four orphans on top of their four biological children. Arni graduated from Crossroads Christian Academy in Circleville last year.

DoorDash for him is a way to further his faith by delivering food with a side of heart.

“Just because I have so many problems with, like, prosthetic legs or disabled, I can still be out doing God’s work and helping other people out,” Arni said.

Helping other people. Doing what he can for other people.

“I’m just used to it,” he said. “I just do it.”

He does it fearfully and wonderfully.