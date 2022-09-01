Central Ohio college students return to campus, new COVID-19 guidelines

School is back Monday morning for many college students across central Ohio. Many have COVID-19 mandates and guidelines to keep students safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School is back Monday morning for many college students across central Ohio and so are COVID-19 mandates and guidelines to keep students safe.

10tv spoke with Julia Gott, a junior at Otterbein University about going back to school.

“A pandemic like this is insane. It's not something that you'd expect,” she said.

Otterbein University requires students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption. Masking is also required in all indoor spaces on campus.

Before Otterbein students return to school, all residential students must test negative before moving onto campus.

For Gott, it’s something that she takes very seriously.

"My grandparents did get COVID in September of 2020. They're both 90 years old and they're both healthy now,” she said. "I just want to protect those around me because I do not want anyone to go through what I’ve gone through."

At Ohio State University, all health protocols are in place. Masks should be worn indoors and handwashing is encouraged. Students will have to take a COVID-19 rapid test when they get to campus.

The university said all students who live in university housing on all campuses, members of social sororities and fraternities and students and employees who have an approved exemption, will be required to take a weekly PCR test.

Lawrence Walker, who dropped his daughter off at school this semester, said these rules that are in place give him one less thing to worry about.

"This year has been a lot better; she has a lot more in-person classes. You know, overall she's here to go to school,” Walker said.

In Athens, Ohio University will continue to make sure students remain safe from COVID-19. The University said food and drinks won’t be served at any in-person event, gathering or meeting.

Ohio University will also require everyone to wear a face-covering while in a public indoor space. Vaccines are required for all OU students, faculty and staff members, or they must have an approved exemption. All students living in university housing and sororities and fraternities will be required to complete a weekly asymptomatic test.

Capital University will also have masking required for everyone in all University buildings and all residence hall spaces. Capital University will also require students to be tested prior to classes starting. The University said if testing is not done, students ID’s access will be turned off until testing has been completed.

Back at Otterbein, Gott said it's better knowing that every little detail in place is to keep students safe.