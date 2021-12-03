Central Ohio chapter of global organization sets up weekly food, produce donations

Food Not Bombs gives free bread, produce and other food every Saturday from 12:15 to 1:30 at three different locations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio chapter of Food Not Bombs is reaching out to those in need in the area by providing free food weekly all over Columbus.

According to their website, Food Not Bombs is a global, all-volunteer movement that recovers food that would otherwise be thrown out.

They have a presence in about 1,000 cities across the globe.

Their Central Ohio Chapter sets up at three different locations across Columbus to give free bread, produce and other food to people in need.

There are a lot of people in need in Central Ohio, and the local Food Not Bombs chapter is hoping to address that need head-on. Find out more about their mission and how they're donating food (sustainably!) coming up tonight on @10TV pic.twitter.com/P40f4Z3Jk3 — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) March 12, 2021

Jordan Kloss, a volunteer with the organization said his compatriots do not have titles within their chapter.

They are just there to directly serve the community in any way they can.

“We help eliminate the need of the transportation because we’re bringing it [food] to the neighborhoods themselves,” he said.

“We’re providing services that are not easily accessed at the lowest rung of our community that are too often driving right by.”

Food Not Bombs also gives clothing and other resources to the communities they serve.

Their Saturday food donations last from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at:

E. 23rd and Cleveland Ave.

E. Innis and Parsons Ave.

S. Burgess and Sullivant Ave.