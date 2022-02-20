Central Ohio artist, organization start program to help children choose their path

The concept makes sure the love of art and cooking can be passed down to children who are not often exposed to these two worlds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is always a story behind each piece of artwork that central Ohio artist Steven Koveleski creates. He says his story may not always be the same as what’s interpreted.

“It really comes down to what the painting means to them,” Koveleski said while sitting in front of his two creations at Aubergine Private Dining in Grandview Heights.

“There are so many different hidden pictures where every little piece has a different meaning to someone else. And that’s the really cool thing about it,” he added.

Koveleski and the owner of Aubergine have created a new concept to make sure the love of art and cooking can be passed down to children who are not often exposed to these two worlds.

It’s called the 528 Co-op.

“We’re hoping to look at the children and give them the chance to pick their path rather than sit them in front of one way of doing things or one particular program,” said Colin Gregory.

Gregory said he hopes to find passionate kids and give them the opportunity to excel in the restaurant industry as the new co-op takes off.

“Our hope is to create a spark in their lives to give them a little hope as they try and navigate a world that seemingly has turned upside down,” he added.

So why the number 528? 528 Hz is the love frequency that correlates to the heart, mind, and body. It’s also the theme of Koveleski’s latest line of artwork.

“Love is the best energy you can ever hold,” Koveleski said with a smile that lights up the more he talks about the co-op. “And that’s part of the focus of the 528 Co-op is letting kids understand life may not be easy, but if you carry love, that energy is magnetic and life works for you, not against you.”

On Feb. 25 and 26, Koveleski will auction off several of his rare, never-before-seen pieces to help launch the new co-op. It’ll be held at Aubergine, but bidders can also go online.

Koveleski said he also wants kids to see how he came from a life of challenges and poverty to overcome the negativity of others who once told him he could never rise to the level where he is today.