John Glenn International braces for increased summer travel by hiring more staff

There are nearly 50 full-time and part-time positions open at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Airports in Columbus are getting ready for takeoff as the summer season is getting closer.

In a press release, the Transportation Security Administration announced it has launched efforts to hire more people at airports nationwide, including John Glenn Columbus International Airports and Rickenbacker International Airports.

"We're anticipating through the summer and at the end of fall some significant increases of volume," said Don Barker, federal security director for Ohio. "We're prepping for that by bringing people on board and hiring back up to the numbers we had pre-COVID."

During spring break travel season, TSA officials saw sustained daily passenger volumes of more than one million passengers at checkpoints nationwide.