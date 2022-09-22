Here's where you can enjoy and celebrate the fall season in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the clock strikes 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, it will officially be fall! And Ohio. Find It Here. launched its Fall in Ohio Campaign just in time. Check out all the fun, fall activities to do in Ohio this year.
Haunted Ohio experiences:
- Spend the night in one of Ohio’s many haunted hotels and inns where guests and staff have seen ghosts including the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta.
- 225-year-old Golden Lamb restaurant and hotel in Lebanon.
- Punderson Manor, one of the Great Ohio Lodges.
- Take a “Ghostory Tour” of the spiritually active Buxton Inn in Granville.
- The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield is considered one of America’s most famous haunted prisons. You can visit Escape From Blood Prison on weekends from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30.
- Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt and Cedar Point’s 25th annual HalloWeekends are open on the weekends through October.
- ZOMBIEzi Bay in Powell
Fall Festivals and Events:
- Ohio Renaissance Festival in Waynesville. Bring a prince or princess any weekend through October.
- Circleville Pumpkin Show: One of Ohio’s most popular festivals returns this year, Oct. 19-22.
- Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival: Held the second weekend of October.
- VetsAid 2022: Ohio’s own Joe Walsh from The Eagles pulled together a concert of all-Ohio rockers that includes Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. The Nov. 13 concert at Nationwide Arena will benefit veterans’ services charities in Ohio.
Family Fun:
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Boo at the Zoo the last three weekends of October. Also taking place is Boo at the Akron Zoo, HallZooween at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, and Little Boo at the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium.
- In October and November, take the family to one of Ohio’s 75 state parks to camp among the changing leaves. Stay updated on the changing colors across the state with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Report.
- Hear the scary tale of the headless horseman by the bonfire and enjoy pumpkin carving every Saturday in October at Ohio Village’s “All Hollow's Eve.”
- Check out the two Ohio corn mazes nominated in this year's USA TODAY 10 Best "Corn Mazes" list: Maze Craze in New Springfield, and Tom's Maze in Germantown.
“Fall is a beautiful time of year throughout Ohio,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “I encourage families to get out and make some wonderful fall memories. Whether that’s attending a big football game, hiking and biking through our beautiful state parks, or checking out some of Ohio’s ‘haunted’ history.”