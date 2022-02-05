10TV, central Ohio leaders celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The month is dedicated to bringing attention Americans with connection to countries in the Asian continent and the Pacific Islands.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — May marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and 10TV is making sure to celebrate in each and every newscast.

Wake Up CBUS Anchor Angela An will lead the effort, alongside central Ohio government leaders and community icons who sent in their messages of the importance of AAPI Month.

“As an Asian American child born in the U.S., I didn’t fully understand the importance of embracing my heritage and culture during my years as a youth,” said Angela An. “However, watching my parents take so much pride in passing down their rich Chinese ancestry to me and now my daughter has made me realize why connecting with our past is critical to shaping our future.”

In his message, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said this month is a perfect opportunity to reflect on the leadership, resilience and courage of the Asian-Pacific Islander community and its contributions to our culture.

“Thank you Columbus for everything you have done and continue to do to advance equity, root out injustice, and treat one another with kindness, compassion, and respect,” Ginther stated in his taped video message. “Together, we will build the best city we can be.”

Pat Chun is the director of Athletics at Washington State University. He’s the first Asian American to lead a Power 5 school in that role and a graduate of The Ohio State University.

“On behalf of my South Korean immigrant parents, kamsahamnida (Korean for thank you) to Channel 10 for celebrating all the great contributions of the AAPI community,” Chun said with pride in a recorded message.