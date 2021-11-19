CDC panel discussing expanding booster shots on Friday

In the state of Ohio, the number of individuals getting a booster is higher than the number of those getting their first dose.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The CDC will meet Friday to discuss expanding the booster shot to all adults.

Some states made the move to allow all adults to get the booster shot last week, but not Ohio. The state is following current CDC recommendations.

Still, more people in the state of Ohio are rolling up their sleeves for their booster than for their first dose. On Nov. 17, there were more than 23,000 booster shots administered. As for the number of people who started their vaccine on the 17, that number was much fewer, close to 8,000 people.

The CDC is meeting on Friday to discuss expanding the booster shot to all adults. Currently, only those over the age of 65, or those at high risk--whether that's because of health conditions, a job or living situation--are eligible for the booster six months after their second shot. That applies to more people than you may think.

“These are things like type two diabetes, asthma, heart conditions, hypertension, obesity, mood disorders (like depression), smoking, substance abuse, history of stroke and many, many more. So the vast majority of people have already qualified for boosters and should go out there and get them,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser of Wexner Medical Center.