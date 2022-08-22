Columbus teachers begin picketing outside school buildings

The Columbus Education Association said its members and supporters plan to picket outside 20 different schools across the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers and other union members are picketing outside of Columbus school buildings Monday after voting to go on strike.

The Columbus Education Association's (CEA) rejected the Columbus Columbus Board of Education's final offer during a union meeting Sunday night ahead of the strike deadline.

WATCH: Columbus teachers' union provides update on first day of strike

The CEA said its members and supporters plan to picket outside 20 different schools across the city. They will gather at the school buildings every weekday from 7 a.m to 4:30 p.m. until a deal is reached.



Board President Jennifer Adair wrote in a statement on Sunday night, “School starts on Wednesday, which means our children will be learning online. We know this is not ideal, but we have an obligation to continue educating and supporting students despite the current circumstances.”

The school board will hold an emergency meeting tonight for further discussions. No new talks have been scheduled between the two groups.

Columbus teachers will be outside the following schools:

Columbus Africentric Early College K-12

Burroughs Elementary School

Centennial High School

Cassady Alternative Elementary School

Clinton Elementary School

Columbus Downtown High School

Columbus Scioto 6-12

Columbus Spanish Immersion

East High School

Indian Springs Elementary School

Leawood Elementary School

Linden STEM Academy

Livingston Elementary School

Columbus City Schools Southland Center

Stewart Alternative Elementary School

Weinland Park Elementary School

West Broad Elementary School

Whetstone High School

Woodward Park Middle School

Yorktown Middle School

In addition to this list, CEA has updated their website to inform parents and students about their strike and how to honor the picket line. CEA notes on their website that refusing to cross a picket line may include not engaging in “so-called synchronous and asynchronous ‘learning’ pursuant to CCS’ Alternative Opening Plan.”