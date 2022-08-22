Columbus teachers begin picketing outside school buildings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers and other union members are picketing outside of Columbus school buildings Monday after voting to go on strike.
The Columbus Education Association's (CEA) rejected the Columbus Columbus Board of Education's final offer during a union meeting Sunday night ahead of the strike deadline.
WATCH: Columbus teachers' union provides update on first day of strike
The CEA said its members and supporters plan to picket outside 20 different schools across the city. They will gather at the school buildings every weekday from 7 a.m to 4:30 p.m. until a deal is reached.
Board President Jennifer Adair wrote in a statement on Sunday night, “School starts on Wednesday, which means our children will be learning online. We know this is not ideal, but we have an obligation to continue educating and supporting students despite the current circumstances.”
The school board will hold an emergency meeting tonight for further discussions. No new talks have been scheduled between the two groups.
Columbus teachers will be outside the following schools:
- Columbus Africentric Early College K-12
- Burroughs Elementary School
- Centennial High School
- Cassady Alternative Elementary School
- Clinton Elementary School
- Columbus Downtown High School
- Columbus Scioto 6-12
- Columbus Spanish Immersion
- East High School
- Indian Springs Elementary School
- Leawood Elementary School
- Linden STEM Academy
- Livingston Elementary School
- Columbus City Schools Southland Center
- Stewart Alternative Elementary School
- Weinland Park Elementary School
- West Broad Elementary School
- Whetstone High School
- Woodward Park Middle School
- Yorktown Middle School
In addition to this list, CEA has updated their website to inform parents and students about their strike and how to honor the picket line. CEA notes on their website that refusing to cross a picket line may include not engaging in “so-called synchronous and asynchronous ‘learning’ pursuant to CCS’ Alternative Opening Plan.”
The CEA also noted that they are accepting food and supplies donations for board members and their families that can be dropped off at the CEA Strike Headquarters at 4140 East Broad St. or 1029 Harrisburg Pike.