CCS parents, community meet to discuss violence at schools

About three dozen people gathered at the Scioto Southland Community Center Tuesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents spoke up Tuesday at a community meeting about violence within Columbus City Schools. The district said this is a problem nationwide and these conversations within the community are crucial.

Parents had several concerns and ways they believe violence in schools can be stopped. There were about three dozen parents and community members who met with the Marion Franklin Civic Association at the Scioto Southland Community Center.

One concern from parents was what happens with students once they're expelled.

CCS said their policy is if a student is expelled, whether that's for violence or another reason, they could do a “hearing transfer” after their expulsion is up and potentially attend another school within the district.

A security officer who works at Independence High School who attended the meeting said this is a big problem.

“If that kid has left the school and had violent offenses or whatnot and they come to your school, now you’re dealing with the same issue that the other school has and it adds more issues to your school,” said Chris Nicholson, a security officer.

Another big concern was the number of security officers in CCS schools.