CCS changing all bus routes for students after winter break

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced on Monday it will be making major changes to its busing system after winter break.

Starting Jan. 3, 2023, nearly every student who rides a yellow bus will likely have a new bus driver, new pick-up and drop-off times and/or a new bus stop location.

By the end of November, the district said the CCS transportation team will have completed all of the new routes and schedules, which will be shared with parents, staff and other stakeholders.

The district will send emails and texts to families with the new routes and schedule. CCS is asking families to double-check their contact information on the parent portal.

CCS is also introducing the "EZDistrict" tool, which will be used to send emails and text messages directly to parents when a bus route is delayed or uncovered. Parents do not need to sign up for EZDistrict, since CCS says it will use the contact information shown in the parent portal.

The district is continuing to recruit drivers. Anyone who is interested can apply here.