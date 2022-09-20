CCS against proposed resolution to remove federal protection for transgender students

Another meeting about the resolution will be held by the Ohio Board of Education in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools strongly voiced their opposition against a proposed resolution that would push back against President Joe Biden's amendment to Title IX to protect transgender students from discrimination.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, every board member was wearing the same shirt, each one saying "safe space."

“There are people there that love them for who they are and we just wanted to demonstrate that as a full district tonight by wearing these shirts for our students,” said President Jennifer Adair, Columbus School Board.

The board used several choice words to describe the resolution dealing with Title IX.

“I thought it was outrageous,” said Eric Brown, school board member.

“Absolutely disgusting,” said President Adair.

The school board unanimously approved a four-part approach.

The first step includes a formal letter that will be released Wednesday signed by the entire board. The second is a formal resolution to be signed at the next school board meeting. Third, a testimony from the board that will be read at the State Board of Education meeting in October. Finally, formally go to the Ohio School Boards Association to make sure resolutions like this can't happen again.

“That just demonstrates a commitment that the district has to protecting the rights of our children,” said President Adair.

“We are safe space for our kids and we want our kids to be able to walk through our building and feel supported just for who they are,” said Councilmember Christina Vera.

But it comes down to changing Ohio law. Nothing can be enforced until new bills make it through the legislature.