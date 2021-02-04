Catholic Diocese of Columbus share plans to celebrate Easter with pandemic in mind

“We’re trying to be as accessible as we possibly can to people.”

As Easter weekend approaches, some people may be on the fence about going to church on Sunday.

While people are getting vaccinated by the thousands each day, the CDC recommends keeping your distance from those that have not gotten their shot.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus understands the world is still dealing with the pandemic.

They said they are ready to open their doors to a lot more people they've been used to over the past year.

Thinking about going to church this Easter weekend? Bishop Robert Brennen from the Catholic Diocese of Columbus says they’re doing all they can to make the experience a safe one. (With COVID-19 in mind) Find out how tonight on @10TV pic.twitter.com/mnAJtO2x5c — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) April 2, 2021

As they have been throughout the pandemic, the Diocese is trying to make their Easter services as accessible as they possibly can be.

“We're still maintaining the social distancing and still asking people to wear their masks,” said Bishop Robert Brennen.

“So in some places, we'll have overflow celebrations, and the distancing stays in effect so some people will join us by livestream."

Bishop Brennen said those that are still unsure about going to mass this weekend with that likely influx of people churches often see Easter weekend, there is another way to attend for the holiday.

Churches will have Easter services throughout next week that will likely be less crowded.