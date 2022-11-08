Catalytic converter stolen from Columbus food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 right before the pandemic.



During that challenging time, she relied on her food truck as a way to reach more customers. It wasn't cheap to branch out from her brick-and-mortar shop.



“It's been crazy it's been a journey,” she said. “I mean we bring our whole kitchen to you. From start to finish, probably $60-70,000.”



Now she's facing an expensive repair. The truck's catalytic converter was stolen overnight.



“I was devastated,” she said. “There's nothing worse than a thief in my opinion. They don't think about what we've gone through and continue to go through as small business owners.”



The good news is that the truck will still drive without the catalytic converter. But the bad news -- it's loud. And it's not ideal.



“We just did a school out in Dublin for autistic children,” she explained. “They have sensory issues and this kind of stuff, it can really upset them.”



Once again, Lukemire had to power through another challenge. To do so, she had to switch gears and change her perspective.



“I was so angry,” she said. “And I was like how can I turn this into good? How can I turn this into good? I called Alayna my store manager on the phone, I said for the next 15 people that come in – if they mention this post they get six donuts on us.”



She was the one seeing dollar signs -- and instead -- gave away donuts for free.