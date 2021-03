The cause of the fire is under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A cat died in a fire that caused major damage to an apartment in north Columbus on Monday.

The Columbus Division of Fire said a passerby saw the fire at an apartment in the 8000 block of Worthington Lake Drive, just east of Sancus Boulevard, and called for help just after 4:05 p.m.

No one was home at the time and no people were hurt.

The fire started in a back bedroom on the second floor.