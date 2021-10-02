Casey Goodson Jr.’s family meets with Franklin County Coroner

Sean Walton released details about Goodson’s death that he said were discussed during a meeting with the Franklin County Coroner.

For months, questions have swirled about the death of Casey Goodson, Jr. The family attorney released details of a meeting that he says were discussed with the Franklin County Coroner's Office and Tamala Payne, Goodson’s mother.

Goodson was shot and killed in December by Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade. Meade’s attorney has claimed the deputy saw a man with a gun.

Sean Walton, Goodson’s family attorney went public with what was discussed at the meeting with Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz. Walton did not provide the date of the meeting but said it happened “a few weeks ago.”

“She gave Tamala Payne, as Casey's mother, information regarding where he was shot at,” said Walton. “And there were more details released in that meeting, but we want to defer to that official report."

10TV cannot independently confirm some of Walton’s statements regarding the number of gunshots.

Franklin County Coroner, Dr. Anahi Ortiz, did respond to an email Wednesday regarding Walton's statements.

"That conversation was with the mother of Casey Goodson, who is his next of kin,” Dr. Ortiz said. “She is the only one entitled to details until the report is finalized.”

“First and foremost there was appreciation for the fact that we were granted a meeting with the coroner and that it was taken seriously,” Walton said.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin released a statement following Walton’s account of the meeting.

"Like everyone in our community, I want answers about Casey Goodson's death as soon as possible. However, we don't know what the Franklin County Coroner may have said, and the information relayed by Ms. Payne doesn't have all of the facts needed to give us those answers.

Physical and forensic evidence from the scene, as well as statements from any witnesses, will be crucial in providing the clearest picture of what happened. Most of this evidence will remain unknown until the Department of Justice, the Franklin County Coroner and the Columbus Police Department release their findings."

When asked why there was a delay in coming forward with new information on the case, Walton said they did not want it to interfere with the investigation.

“They are conducting a very fair process to all parties,” Walton said.