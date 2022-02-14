Police: More than a dozen cars broken into, stolen from Ohio State parking garages

Ohio State said the university plans to increase patrol and possibly add security cameras.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The pictures tell the story. Smashed windshields. Footprints on the hood. Steering columns stripped.

That’s how at least 13 cars, possibly more, were discovered inside several Ohio State University parking garages from Feb. 7 to 10.

Walk inside any of the CampusParc run parking garages on the campus of Ohio State and you'll notice something missing.

“There are no cameras in the parking garages," said Ohio State senior Mckenna Hensley. She says she never realized it until her car was damaged last week.

“When I saw it I saw that there were a whole bunch of footprints all over the hood of my car. Someone had kicked in my entire windshield and my entire window shield was shattered,” she said.

Her car was parked in the Arps garage on College Road. She's not the only one to suffer car damage.

Other students have posted on social media that their cars were broken into.

“I saw one with car parts on the ground next to it, and I saw one with a window busted open,” said Hensley.

Ohio State says it has reports of cars broken into or stolen inside the Lane Avenue garage and the North and South Ohio Union garages.

McKenna says this isn't the first time this has happened to her.

“I had just got my car back from damage from another parking garage,” she said

CampusParc manages the parking garages, but Ohio State owns them, so the issues involving security rests with the University.

"Fifteen cars and numerous items of parking equipment were vandalized in three of the university garages along High Street. I understand that OSUPD officers are actively investigating the incident to see if they can find the persons responsible and hold them accountable. My staff are currently working with the university’s Public Safety staff to study the feasibility of adding cameras in garages,” said Sarah Blouch, President and Chief Executive Officer of CampusParc.

Ohio State campus police say it’s increasing patrols at garages along High Street to try and deter any further damage to cars.

As for Mckenna Hensley she says, for now, she doesn't feel safe parking in campus garages.

“I don’t want to park there anymore so I’m trying to find the best and safest place to park.”