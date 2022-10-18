Carrie Underwood announces stop in Columbus on ‘Denim & Rhinestones Tour’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carrie Underwood has announced a stop in Columbus next March on ‘The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.’
The eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 4 along with special guest artist Jimmie Allen. In total, Underwood will perform in 43 cities nationwide, including stops in New York, Nashville and a final performance in Seattle.
Aside from her eight Grammy Awards, Underwood was voted American Country Music Entertainer of the Year three times.
“I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites,” said Underwood. “We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
Allen received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and received County Music Artist and Academy of County Music Award wins in 2021.
When tickets are announced, they can be purchased here.
Below is a list of tour dates:
- October 15, 2022: Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 17, 2022: Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 18, 2022: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- October 20, 2022: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
- October 22, 2022: Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
- October 23, 2022: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
- October 25, 2022: Minneapolis, MN Target Center
- October 27, 2022: Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
- October 31, 2022: Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- November 2, 2022: Austin, TX Moody Center
- November 3, 2022: Houston, TX Toyota Center
- November 5, 2022: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- November 7, 2022: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- November 12, 2022: Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center
- November 13, 2022: Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
- November 15, 2022: Denver, CO Ball Arena
- November 17, 2022: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
- November 19, 2022: San Francisco, CA Chase Center
2023
- February 2, 2023: Miami, FL FTX Arena
- February 4, 2023: Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- February 6, 2023: Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- February 7, 2023: Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- February 8, 2023: Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- February 10, 2023: State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
- February 11, 2023: Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
- February 14, 2023: Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
- February 15, 2023: Washington DC Capital One Arena
- February 17, 2023: Boston, MA TD Garden
- February 18, 2023: Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- February 21, 2023: New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- February 22, 2023: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- February 24, 2023: Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- February 25, 2023: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
- February 26, 2023: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- March 1, 2023: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- March 2, 2023: Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
- March 4, 2023: Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- March 8, 2023: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- March 11, 2023: Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
- March 13, 2023: Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
- March 14, 2023: Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- March 16, 2023: Portland, OR MODA Center
- March 17, 2023: Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena