Carrie Underwood announces stop in Columbus on ‘Denim & Rhinestones Tour’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carrie Underwood has announced a stop in Columbus next March on ‘The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.’

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 4 along with special guest artist Jimmie Allen. In total, Underwood will perform in 43 cities nationwide, including stops in New York, Nashville and a final performance in Seattle.

Aside from her eight Grammy Awards, Underwood was voted American Country Music Entertainer of the Year three times.

“I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites,” said Underwood. “We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Allen received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and received County Music Artist and Academy of County Music Award wins in 2021.

Below is a list of tour dates:

October 15, 2022: Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2022: Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18, 2022: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

October 20, 2022: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022: Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

October 23, 2022: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

October 25, 2022: Minneapolis, MN Target Center

October 27, 2022: Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

October 31, 2022: Tulsa, OK BOK Center

November 2, 2022: Austin, TX Moody Center

November 3, 2022: Houston, TX Toyota Center

November 5, 2022: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

November 7, 2022: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

November 12, 2022: Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center

November 13, 2022: Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

November 15, 2022: Denver, CO Ball Arena

November 17, 2022: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

November 19, 2022: San Francisco, CA Chase Center

2023