LANCASTER, Ohio — Lancaster police issued a statewide alert Thursday for a missing 74-year-old woman who has dementia.

Police said Carolyn Gossell left her home around 10 p.m on Wednesday and was last seen on Lake Street.

She is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 162 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gossell was driving a silver 2015 Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate number of HLH6997.