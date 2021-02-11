Cardington effort to 'Love One Another' gets worldwide appreciation

Lea Ann Maceyko got tired of hearing the anger, frustration and division. So, she started a nonprofit to combat the negativity, telling people to love one another.

CARDINGTON, Ohio — The last few years have made it difficult to stay in our own lane.

Politics, social injustice and a pandemic; things that, seemingly, have shifted focus away from the basics of human connection. Lea Ann Maceyko is trying to get it back.

“All we need is love,” she said. “I think there’s a song like that,” she laughed.

Maceyko was tired of hearing all the anger, frustration and division. Back in March, she found common ground and mounted it about 15 feet in the air off Marion Street.

“I don’t know how anyone can’t agree that we shouldn’t love one another,” she said.

One message with three words: Love One Another.

In a town of about 2,000 people it’s a small gesture that is getting a big response. In eight months, Maceyko started a nonprofit, Love Will Heal, where she sells hats, signs, stickers, shirts and flags. In total, more than 1,500 items have been sold from Ohio to California and the Virgin Islands to across the globe.

“The furthest distance that I know of is there’s some flags in Sweden,” Maceyko said.

“Sometimes simple is exactly what’s necessary and it’s true – love does heal,” Roger Benson said.

Benson is a Cardington native, but has lived in Sweden the last 30 years. Love One Another, he knows, is a needed idea both domestic and foreign.

“The more that message can come out, the better,” he said. “Especially now when there’s more, dare I say, hate or more aggressiveness or more division. Love is the only vibration that can transform all other vibrations.”

It’s a sign that is a sign of progress.

“That’s it,” Maceyko said. “Giving somebody something to smile about and feel good about every day.”

Jennifer Piper picked up a yard sign, Monday. For her it’s a reminder of what truly matters.

“Hope, equality,” she said. “Everyone’s equal.”

Maceyko says she loves the saying “What you do speaks so loudly I can’t hear what you say.”

What she is doing and what people around the world are doing she knows is speaking volumes.

“We all need to be able to not be afraid to say that we believe we should love one another,” she said. “It’s simple.”

Helping us all to refocus from negative to positive. From division to unity. From hate to love.