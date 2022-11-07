Car slams into downtown Columbus restaurant in overnight crash

Haveli Bistro in downtown Columbus is damaged after a car slammed into the building early Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A downtown Columbus restaurant is damaged after a car slammed into the building early Monday morning.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of East Spring Street and North High Street around 3:10 a.m., according to Columbus police.

One vehicle involved in the crash hit the front entrance of Haveli Bistro, police said.

One driver was taken to the hospital and the other driver was treated at the scene, police said.

The southbound lane of High St. in that area has since reopened.