New car rental service center opens at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new rental car center opened up at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Wednesday.

The $134 million center is a short bus ride from the terminal and will have nine rental car companies, according to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

The organization says there is a new process in place to rent and return cars that will be faster and easier, with a color-coded system guiding passengers to circulating shuttle buses.

For local travelers, the relocation of the center frees up about 1,700 spaces of garage parking.

A second-floor lobby addition to the center could connect to the new terminal one day, according to the organization.

The center is 900,000 square feet, making it one of the largest projects in airport history.

The project resulted in about 1,600 jobs, direct and indirect.