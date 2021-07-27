Car hits, damages Licking Memorial Hospital

A hospital spokesperson said the car was driven through the main courtyard and hit the building just to the right of the main entrance.

A car hit and damaged Licking Memorial Hospital on West Main Street in Newark on Tuesday.

A hospital spokesperson said the car was driven through the main courtyard and hit the building just to the right of the main entrance before noon.

Repairs were being made as of the afternoon and the hospital remained open, according to the spokesperson.

It is unclear what led to the crash but hospital police are investigating.

Police are not aware of any injuries.

The Licking County Regional Communications Center said the fire department was not called to the scene.