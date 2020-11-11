Car caught in crossfire of gunshots on I-70 near Alum Creek Drive

The driver says his vehicle was struck by gunfire when traffic suddenly stopped on the highway.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 70 that happened near South Hamilton Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the eastbound lanes of I-70 around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers later met up with a driver of a vehicle who said his vehicle was shot in the area. The driver says he was driving his work van on eastbound I-70 between Alum Creek Drive and U.S. 33 when the passenger side of his van was shot.

The driver also told police he was behind a gray SUV when a passenger started hanging out a window and fired shots at another vehicle. The driver says a semi-truck driver may have gotten in the path of the gunfire and may have been struck.

The driver says his vehicle was struck by gunfire when traffic suddenly stopped on the highway.

Police say no one was injured in this incident.