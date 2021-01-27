1 injured in shooting leads to crash in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old was injured after being shot in Linden Tuesday evening.
A ShotSpotter alert sent Columbus police to the 2200 block of Grasmere Avenue at 7:58 p.m.
Investigators found two vehicles wrecked in the area. Both vehicles had been hit by multiple bullets, but officers didn't find any victims at the scene.
Less than an hour later, a 19-year-old walked into a local hospital. He'd been shot in the upper body.
Police believe he was a victim of the Grasmere Avenue shooting. However, the victim didn't cooperate with the police and refused to give any information.
There's no word on what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.