Capital University 'Zoom bombed' during virtual student welcome

The person who accessed the meeting used obscenities and the meeting was ended quickly.

BEXLEY, Ohio — A so-called 'Zoom bomber' interrupted Capital University's virtual welcome for new students on Thursday.

The university said someone came on the virtual meeting and used obscenities during remarks by Interim President Dave Kaufman.

The meeting was able to be muted and ended quickly, the school said.

The university's information technology department is looking into how the person was able to access the Zoom meeting.

Garien Hudson, the university's director of admission, wrote in an e-mail to the university community, "We are devastated by the appalling display of the Zoom bomber during our University Welcome at noon today. The images and audio displayed during the opening do not represent Capital University."

If anyone has any questions, they are asked to reach out to Capital's orientation team at orientation@capital.edu or 614-236-6901.