Capital University mandates COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University is requiring students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the fall semester.

In an announcement Friday, university officials say the new mandate is because of the rising case numbers and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.

Students and staff planning to enroll in classes or be employed in the spring semester must complete the vaccination process by Dec. 17.

“Requiring vaccinations will allow us to continue offering meaningful learning and living experiences that will contribute to our students’ success,” university leaders said in a statement.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Capital University joins The Ohio State University and Otterbein University in requiring students and staff to get the vaccine.

