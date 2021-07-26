Capital University names new president

David Kaufman will serve as the 17th president at Capital University.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University has announced David Kaufman will be its next president.

Kaufman has served as the interim president for the university since June 2020.

He officially fills the vacancy left by Dr. Elizabeth Paul, who left Capital to become the president of Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.

“Capital is a unique university, one in which everything we do focuses on creating an unmatched experience that supports student success,” Kaufman said in a press release issued by the university.

Kaufman is a past CEO of Encova Insurance (formerly Motorists Insurance Group).