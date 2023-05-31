Capital University partners with Columbus City Schools in new program aimed to ease teacher shortage

The university said it created the Capital City Teacher Residency program, in collaboration with Columbus State Community College and Columbus City Schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Capital University has created a program to address an ongoing teacher shortage in Columbus.

The online program is aimed at college students looking to become teachers or for anyone looking for a career change and returning to school to get a degree in education or teacher licensure.

The program offers people the opportunity to take online courses from Capital University professors to earn their education licensure or complete a bachelor's degree while getting paid to work during the day in Columbus City Schools' classrooms as substitute teachers.

For CSCC students enrolled in the 2+2 program, CCTR is a direct transfer pathway to Capital beginning in the student's third year, according to the university.

Through the Columbus Promise program, students graduating from CCS will receive free tuition to Columbus State.

Participants in the CCTR program have three pathways:

Post-secondary students with an associate’s or bachelor’s degree take two years of online coursework through Capital University while working in a paid position in the Columbus City Schools district.

Students with some or no university credits take requisite coursework at Columbus State Community College and then transfer for two years of residency through Capital University, allowing students to work in a paid position in Columbus City Schools during their studies.

Columbus City Schools students take two years of coursework free of charge at Columbus State through The Columbus Promise before beginning the two-year residency at Capital. Employees can take associate-level coursework at Columbus State or other higher education institutions before the two-year Capital University residency.