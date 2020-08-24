Capital University begins fall semester virtually

10TV talked with David Kaufman, Capital University's interim president, about the decision.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University begins classes Monday for the fall semester, but unlike many other universities across the state, Capital will begin fully remote.

The university has monitored the COVID-19 pandemic closely alongside the Franklin County Board of Health, Kaufman said.

“In talking with the commissioner of the Franklin County Board of Health, our thinking was that if we would delay the return to campus and then phase the students back in, that’d be a way of managing the density and increasing our chances for a successful return to campus; something we could sustain,” Kaufman said.

The plan is to start full virtual but to phase everyone back in between now and September 21, according to Kaufman.

Every student that arrives on campus will be asked to test for COVID-19 prior to arriving but the university will also monitor symptoms and exposure on campus, Kaufman added.

If there is an outbreak, Kaufman explained the university would manage the density of students down based on what the need is at each of the university’s three locations: the main campus, the seminary and the law school.

When it comes to virtual learning, the university is prepared, Kaufman said.

“My confidence as president in the quality of that remote instruction; that’s what really made this an easier decision, maybe than some others, because of what we’re able to do online. I think it’s a little bit superior,” he said.

In order to provide a top-notch online curriculum, faculty at Capital University went through a peer review process to critique each other’s remote learning, Kaufman said.

“It’s just not delivering the program that they delivered in the classroom, it truly is customized to be delivered remotely,” Kaufman said. “And the quality of the program – our goal is to have that experience rival what’s in the classroom, and so that gave us the confidence, okay, we can do this in a high-quality way.”

The university experienced its first hiccup in the virtual world early when someone “zoom bombed” their virtual student welcome event, using obscenities and causing a disruption.

Kaufman tells 10TV the event was unique in that it was intended to be public and wide-reaching, however, the university learned from the experience and is working with Zoom to reschedule the event in some way.

“It was just so unfortunate because it's such an exciting time for our incoming students, families, and faculty and staff so, it's a big disappointment but you know, we'll reschedule that and just make it better and I’m confident that we can move forward without the fear of that happening again,” he said.

When it comes to classes, extracurricular organizations and activities, and campus town halls, those events will be secure.

Click here to read more about Capital University's back-to-school plan.

Several more Ohio universities also begin classes this week, including the Ohio State University, Ohio University, the University of Cincinnati, Otterbein University and the University of Dayton.