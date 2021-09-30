Capital University announces new nickname

In a tweet, the school announced they will now be known as the Comets.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University has announced a new nickname after retiring their previous one over a year ago.

In a tweet, the school announced they will now be known as the Comets.

Last year, the Board of Trustees for Capital University approved a resolution to retire and change the university's previous nickname — the Crusaders.

The school said the university nickname and mascot should be a unifying symbol and that the former nickname was challenged by students for its connection to the historic Crusades.

On Capital University's website, the symbolism of the Comet logo represents many of the values and distinctions of the college.

The school will soon release campus signage and athletic uniforms sporting the new Comet branding.