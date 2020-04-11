Canal Winchester woman killed in I-270 crash in east Columbus

Police said Brenda Aldridge-Cendejas crashed on I-270 northbound, just south of East Main Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed in a crash on I-270 on the east side of Columbus Tuesday evening.

Police said 52-year-old Brenda Aldridge-Cendejas, of Canal Winchester, crashed her van on I-270 northbound, just south of East Main Street around 5:45 p.m.

She drifted out of her lane and hit a road construction sign and an orange construction barrel, police said.

Aldridge-Cendejas continued to drive with a smashed windshield for about a quarter-of-a-mile before she hit the median, according to police.

Police said the second crash is where she was critically injured.

She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.