Sheriff: Canal Winchester student arrested after stolen gun found in her vehicle

Canal Winchester High School was placed on a non-emergency lockdown on the report of a gun spotted in a vehicle off campus Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Canal Winchester High School student was arrested after deputies located a stolen gun in her vehicle Tuesday morning.

The gun was first spotted Monday night off campus and was reported to school officials who reached out to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an inspection of the school premises. The high school was placed on a non-emergency lockdown Tuesday morning for one and a half hours, the district said.

The student was taken into custody at the school and transported to the Franklin County Jail for having a weapon on school grounds and receiving stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The school district released a statement on the situation stating that all students and staff were safe.

“Following the report, administrators immediately began following our safety plan and determined along with law enforcement officers to initiate a lockdown to ensure student safety. During the investigation, our SRO and administrators determined that a car matching the report made was on campus.