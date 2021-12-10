Canal Winchester schools closed after shots reportedly fired at 2 Fairfield County Sheriff's deputies

The shots were reportedly fired in the 200 block of Washington Street near a softball field at Hannes Park, just blocks from Canal Winchester High School.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — Canal Winchester schools are closed Friday while authorities respond to reports of shots fired at two Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies in an area near the high school.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, reports came in that two deputies had been shot at. No injuries have been reported at this time, Lape said.

Lape did not provide any information on a possible suspect and said no one is in custody at this time.

The sheriff’s office requested that all Canal Winchester schools close Friday as a precaution, according to a district spokesperson.

In a post to Facebook, the school district said this incident did not involve a student.

Washington Street is currently closed at Columbus Street.