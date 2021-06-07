Canal Winchester joins Groveport only allowing members to enter pools after reports of assault

Canal Winchester's decision to limit their pools to members only comes a week after Groveport made a similar decision after police said a lifeguard was assaulted.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — After reports of assault, two central Ohio cities are only allowing members into their local pools.

Canal Winchester made the decision after a fight broke out in the parking lot of their pool. A sexual assault was also reported near the pool, but the report was unfounded after an investigation.

“Last couple of weeks it's been unruly behavior has been the biggest problem,” said Matt Peoples, Director of Public Service for the City of Canal Winchester.

The city is looking at several options, like adding in more cameras, putting age requirements for how young kids can be to enter without an adult, and looking at residency or school district options.

“With the changes we've made, public safety is a priority for us. Making sure people feel comfortable. We did hear from residents prior to us making this decision that they didn't know if they wanted to come back to the pool or not. That's not the type of thing we like to hear,” Peoples said.

Canal Winchester's decision comes a week after Groveport also limited their pools to members only after police said a lifeguard was assaulted.

Other municipal pools like Westerville, Grove City and Dublin all said they have not had any issues.

Hilliard reports they have had a handful of incidents, including an assault they are currently investigating.