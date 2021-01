Police were called to the 4900 block of Bottlebrush Drive around 12:20 p.m.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in the Canal Winchester area Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the 4900 block of Bottlebrush Drive around 12:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

2 people were taken to Mount Carmel Eat in critical condition. One of the individuals was pronounced deceased at 1:05 p.m.