Canal Winchester family shaken up after bullet shoots through home, daughter's room

The mother says the shooting happened on Sunday around 1 a.m.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — A Canal Winchester family is shaken up after they say a bullet shot through their home on Sunday around 1 a.m.

For safety reasons, the mother who lives near Winchester Meadows Park did not want to be identified.

When the mother said she was sleeping, she heard a big bang as if something had fallen.

When she and her husband rushed upstairs and turned on the light, they saw it.

"I saw above my bed, this hole in the wall, and then instantly he knew, that’s a bullet-hole," she said.



They immediately went to check on their two daughters. Starting with their oldest daughter’s room.

She said the bullet went all the way through to her farthest wall, but luckily she was not home at the time.

However, their youngest daughter was sleeping in the room adjacent to where the bullet went.

While no one was hurt, the family is concerned.

“It’s horrible, especially when I’m putting my daughter down to bed in the room that has holes in it right now.”

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said officers responded.

“Obviously, it’s very unsettling for not only that family, but any family that’s dealing with a situation where shots are fired and where you’re supposed to be most safe, is being struck so right now with that investigation, we are still working to determine a lot of the factors,” Sgt. Fuqua said.

Combating any type of violence throughout the city is a main target for Columbus police.

“I’m a parent myself, so I totally understand any parent who feels they need to protect their child, their home or anyone else inside of that home at all cost," Sgt. Fuqua said. "I totally get it, we would just ask that whatever situation is presented to you, just make sure you’re making the safe and responsible choice because there are consequences."

Sgt. Fuqua said last year around this time, there were 67 felonious assaults, whether that be shootings or stabbing.

As of Jan. 27, there have been 103 of those instances in 2021. He said 30 of those include gunfire striking a home or building while someone is inside.

“The amount of guns that are hurting people is unbelievable and what one gun can do to an entire community is mind-blowing,” Sgt. Fuqua said.