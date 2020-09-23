x
Columbus police looking for missing 10-year-old boy last seen in South Linden

Police are asking for the public's help to find Camion Jones.
Credit: Photo via Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen in the South Linden area of Columbus.

Columbus police said Camion Jones ran away and was last seen around noon on Tuesday near East 18th Avenue and Ontario Street.

He is 4-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 67 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a gray fleece jacket with a lime green stripe and white Jordan shoes with one yellow shoelace.

If anyone has any information on where Jones may be, they are asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.