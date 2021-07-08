Cameron Mitchell's latest restaurant, Valentina's, to open in Dublin next spring

When it opens in Bridge Park in the spring of 2022, Valentina’s will feature Northern Italian-inspired food, wine, and specialty cocktails.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Columbus chef Cameron Mitchell is bringing the taste of Italy to Dublin with his newest restaurant, set to open next year.

According to a release, the idea for the restaurant first sparked following a 2018 trip to Italy while celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

“The story behind Valentina’s is one that our entire leadership team holds close to our hearts,” said David Miller, president and COO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “Our visit to the Piedmont Region of Italy was incredible thanks to our wonderful hosts, so we are proud to honor their family through this new concept.”

Bridge Park developer Brant Crawford cited the success of Mitchell’s other restaurants, such as Cap City Fine Diner, The Avenue Steak Diner, and The Pearl, behind the decision to bring Valentina’s to that area.

"The exceptional service provided by the CMR team combined with the vibrancy of downtown Dublin creates an experience that keeps the community coming back for more,” said Crawford. “We're looking forward to Valentina's offering another great option for visitors, residents and office users to enjoy."

Once constructed, diners will find the 6,200-square-foot restaurant at 4595 Bridge Park Avenue.