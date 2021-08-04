Cameras capture deadly explosion at Columbus paint plant

Cameras from ODOT and a a nearby business captured the moment the explosion happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cameras captured the moment a deadly explosion happened at a Columbus paint plant early Thursday morning.

The explosion happened around 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paints plant on Leonard Avenue.

An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-670 caught the blast, where you can see a bright light and then sparks, flames and smoke rise up into the sky with the Columbus skyline in the background.

You can also see the explosion on video from a surveillance camera at a nearby business, Ohio State Used Tires. It looks like a normal evening before a the blast, when the blast can be seen in the background of the video.

A man, 44-year-old Wendell Light, who was a supervisor at the plant, was found dead at the explosion site around 9:16 a.m.

Several people managed to escape the building on their own.

Eight people were hospitalized and all of their conditions are stable.