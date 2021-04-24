California woman dies, 3 others hurt after single-vehicle crash on I-270 West in Columbus

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday night on I-270 West near State Route 3 near the Easton area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A California woman has died after a crash that happened late Friday night in Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 11:20 p.m. on I-270 West near State Route 3 in the Easton area.

The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was headed northwest on I-1270 West, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit two trees.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

A passenger, 21-year-old Xitalic Rivera, of Chino, California was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juveniles who were in the backseat of the vehicle were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

OSHP says speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.