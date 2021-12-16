CAIR officials hold briefing on anti-Muslim group allegedly spying on organization

The press conference comes two days after CAIR-Ohio's executive and legal director was fired for allegedly sending information to an anti-Muslim group.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Council on American-Islamic Relations is holding a press conference on an anti-Muslim group allegedly spying on the organization for years.

CAIR said it uncovered a years-long attempt by the group, the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) to spy on prominent mosques and Muslim-American organizations, including their own.

The press conference comes two days after CAIR-Ohio fired its executive and legal director, Romin Iqbal for allegedly spying on the organization on behalf of IPT.

CAIR-Ohio also said the organization's credit card was used to purchase nearly $4,000 worth of items from gun and tactical sites.

Whitney Siddiqi, CAIR-Ohio’s community affairs director, said the organization can't be sure Iqbal made the purchases, but she claims Iqbal is the only one who had access to the card at the time.

10TV reached out to Iqbal's attorney on Wednesday who did not have a comment.