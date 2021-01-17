Downtown Columbus businesses prepare for possible protests

Ohio state troopers, Columbus police officers and National Guard members were seen patrolling the downtown area Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Businesses in downtown Columbus are preparing for possible protests in downtown Columbus leading up to Inauguration Day and some have closed.

This week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine authorized 580 Ohio National Guard members to monitor downtown and the Statehouse.

Ohio state troopers, Columbus police officers and National Guard members were seen patrolling the downtown area Saturday.

Luke Edwards, with OH Pizza and Brew located on Broad Street, told 10TV the restaurant was damaged from the protests last summer.

"From that point on, now we can’t trust whether or not something will be peaceful, so we err on the side of caution," Edwards said about his business being closed because of the possible protests.

Chad Goodwin, the co-owner of 4th and State, also made the decision to close for the weekend.

“The quick bucks we can make off some mimosas, you know if anything were to happen, or escalate, that money would not be worth the damage that it does long-term. Whether it’s to our staff or the facility or our ability to stay open and serve our customers,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said he plans to open again on Monday.