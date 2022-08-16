Businesses near Ohio State campus welcome students, rise in sales

It's move-in week for freshmen at The Ohio State University and surrounding businesses are excited about the return of school and all of its students.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday was the first day for move-in for freshmen at The Ohio State University and surrounding businesses are excited about the return of school and all of its students.

Ohio State is anticipating roughly 14,000 students to move in on campus, and that’s not including those off campus.

Since Cazuelas Mexican Cantina opened its doors, the restaurant has been crowded. Manager Yessica Quezada said this is the best time of year for them because students are their biggest customers.

"Usually our sales increase because the last month we were, like, really slow,” Quezada said.

Business is also booming a little further down the road at College Traditions.

"This is the first place they come,” Owner Kelly Dawes said.

Dawes said on the first day, they’ve already seen hundreds of new faces coming to pick up OSU gear.

"It's kind of like the start of what's to come. Football season is a couple of weeks away and people are just excited and getting geared up,” Dawes said.

Both businesses told 10TV that this week couldn’t have come at a better time. Recent dealings with inflation and staffing shortages have left restaurants and retail businesses searching for a helping hand.

Dawes said this week will set the tone for many businesses around campus for the entire year.

"Move-in week is one of our strongest weeks,” she said.