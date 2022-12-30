Busy weekend ahead for Columbus businesses with Buckeyes playing, New Year's Eve

RELATED: Ohio State faces defending national champ Georgia in Peach Bowl



Over at Roosters in Dublin, all the prep work revolves around the wings.



"I just talked to Jordan, the kitchen manager here, he's got 70 cases of wings that he expects to sell tomorrow," said Dan Ponton, owner of Roosters. "Those are just wings, not boneless, so that equates to a little over 16,000 wings in one day. "



At Roosters, it's first come first serve, and people are expected to start posting up after the doors open at 11 a.m.



"We won't have enough room for everyone but we do a ton of takeout,” said Ponton.



At Nasty's, seats at the bar can be reserved for $100. All proceeds will go to help Therapy K9s at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.