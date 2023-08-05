'It's so sad and heartbreaking': Business owner works to repair store after Short North shootings

Ten people were shot in the Short North Saturday morning. Some of the dozens of bullets that were fired struck businesses in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bullet holes remain in multiple businesses on North High Street in the Short North after a violent weekend.

One business owner said she is devastated by the impact and want change not just in Columbus, but across the nation.

Stephanie Tersigni is the owner of Jolie Occasions on North High Street, where the business has thrived for over six years. Three bullets went through the side of her store early Saturday morning and one bullet remains in one of her clothes racks.

“It's so sad and heartbreaking, I feel like I can cry,” Tersigni said.

Surveillance footage from Tersigni’s security cameras captured a glimpse of the shootings this weekend.

A group of people can be seen running past her store when one person pulls out a gun and fires. Less than 20 seconds later, police run to the scene and at least three office fired their weapon.

Tersigni said she loves doing business in the Short North and she doesn’t want to give up on the community, but she doesn’t know how much more she can handle after getting through the pandemic and the 2020 riots.

“I’m thankful they [the police] were able to get on the scene within seconds, but it didn't prevent it, so I don't know what the answer is there,” Tersigni said. “It's a great place, but right now, the nature that things are, it's not so great. And it's sad, and I hate seeing what it's becoming.”