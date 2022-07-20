'It's not believable': Business owner watches as Columbus building gets torn down

On Wednesday, Saed Sweilmieen stood there and watched what remained of the building demolished.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the last several years, Saed Sweilmieen has connected with members of the community through his corner store Old School Carry Outs near downtown Columbus.

On Wednesday, he stood there and watched what remained of the building demolished.

"It's not believable,” he said, looking at the rubble. “Look at it, like you don't have any pieces left.”

The building located at 1032 East Long Street partially collapsed just before noon. A spokesman for the Columbus Division of Fire said a city inspector was looking at another building nearby when they heard the building crumbling.

They also said a firefighter was on the second floor when the building collapsed and thankfully made it out safely.

The city said the owner was responsible for finding a demolition crew and paying for it.

Sweilmieen told 10TV he couldn't help but watch as the rest of it came down.

His business is nothing more than memories, but it hasn't taken away his heart.