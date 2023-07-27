'We're back': Bummie's opens new location after 2022 fire destroys old restaurant

The restaurant's owners, Christin and Tim Malherbe, said it was too costly to renovate the damaged building. Instead, the couple decided to open a new location.

NEWARK, Ohio — The owners of a beloved restaurant in Newark are back in business after a fire destroyed their old location last year.

In February 2022, a fire caused by unattended cooking equipment forced Bummie's to close its doors.

The restaurant's owners, Christin and Tim Malherbe, said it was too costly to renovate the damaged building. Instead, the couple decided to open a new location.

"Anytime you're faced with a tragedy in your life like that, it rocks your entire existence. But how could you not get back up and be determined?" Christin said.

The new restaurant, located at 400 West Main Street, is twice the capacity in the dining room as the previous location.

"We had 44 seats at the old Bummie's. We now have 82, 83. Plus we have a pizza shop on the backside, we never had pizza before," Tim said.

On the inside, Christin and Tim brought most of the salvaged signs to put on the dining room walls. Outside, they moved the original Bummie's sign from the old location to the new one.

