Bucyrus man sentenced for hate crime after making anti-Semitic remarks to neighbors

Douglas Schifer, 66, was sentenced to one year in prison and a $50,000 fine in the hate crime.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A Bucyrus man was sentenced on Tuesday for a hate crime that involved making anti-Semitic threats towards his neighbors last year.

Douglas Schifer, 66, was sentenced to one year in prison and a $50,000 fine for the November 2020 incident, according to Kenneth Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Schifer threatened his neighbors and their guests because of their religion during an outdoor gathering at the neighbor's home in Delaware County.

Plea documents show that Schifer made references about gassing Jewish people and burning them in ovens.

Schifer also threatened to poison the neighbor's dog if it came too close to their fence. He also admitted to threatening to shoot the neighbors, their dog and to burn a garage down that they were remodeling, according to Parker.

Schifer also broke one of the neighbor's windows.